Caltrans Announces Activiation of New Live Traffic Cameras

Caltrans has activated additional video cameras of real-time traffic conditions to its Caltrans District 5 Web page.
The cameras are in the following areas:
» Highway 101 at Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo
» Highway 101 at Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo
» Highway 101 at Avila Beach Drive in San Luis Obispo County
» Highway 101 at Fairview Avenue in Goleta
There are five active cameras in Pismo Beach, one in Paso Robles, three in San Luis Obispo and two in Atascadero. There is also one in Monterey County, two in Santa Cruz County and five in Santa Barbara County.
Click here to view the statewide network of cameras can be viewed. For those with Mac computers, click here for the latest version of the Media Player for Mac.
In addition, motorists may call the automated California Highway Information Network at 800.GAS.ROAD to get conditions for any highway in the state.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.