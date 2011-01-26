Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Real Estate Market Calls for Thinking Outside the Box

Taking advantage of low rates and tax deductions now can control costs for the future

By Elaine Abercrombie | January 26, 2011 | 6:10 p.m.

The parties I attend usually include a conversation about our local real estate. For the most part, area owners enjoy the subject even when their homes aren’t making them wealthy as in past years.

Since the 1960s, we have had five cycle changes, each bringing higher lows and higher highs to our property values. This is truly a wonderful place to live and own property.

As a Realtor, I talk with many people every day about their real estate options. I spoke with a friend whose daughter makes $100,000 a year and expects to have that job for many years to come. She is a prime candidate to buy in this buyer-friendly environment, but she tells her mom that she’s waiting to get married before she buys her dream home.

I have two questions for her: First, will you be able to afford your dream home if you don’t have a foothold now when prices and interest rates are low? Secondly, would you be better off to invest in an income property now that could cash flow now?

Since real estate has been an excellent inflation-fighting asset in the past, why not use it as a place holder for when the dream home is closer to a reality? Now that we know the circulation of currency has been increased tremendously with the TARP money from last year, we also know eventually we will have to pay for that infusion of cash.

What do you think will happen when the government begins raising the rate on FED funds to the banks? Our interest rates will go up and could go up rapidly. Now at 5 percent, buyers can lock in a low long-term rate, therefore controlling their costs for the future.

If my friend’s daughter doesn’t want to change her lifestyle now, she can still invest in real estate, thereby giving her more to trade later for her dream home.

The conversation of real estate is much more interesting when you have your own piece of the pie to talk about. When tax and interest deductions await, why not think outside the box? You could be a winner in the long run.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is past president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or at 805.450.0086.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 