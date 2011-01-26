Crews Contain House Fire on Hillview Drive in Goleta

The blaze is kept to one room, but there's smoke damage throughout the second floor of the residence; no injuries are reported

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at a home on Hillview Drive in Goleta.

The department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and an investigator, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

He said the first arriving engine on scene reported fire on the second floor of the single-family residence at 233 Hillview Drive. The resident had arrived home and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters gained access into the home and knocked the fire down at 1:46 p.m. The fire was contained to one room, but Sadecki said there was smoke damage throughout the second floor. No one was injured.

Crews stayed on scene to perform ventilation and salvage work. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.