Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Action Commission Welcomes South Coast’s New Gang Expert

Dr. Gus Frias says bringing together multiple jurisdictions will be key to addressing the gang problem

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 27, 2011 | 1:25 a.m.

The South Coast has a new expert working to address the issue of gangs.

Dr. Gus Frias was hired by the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County to coordinate the work of the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs, and he spoke after he was introduced at the group’s meeting Wednesday night.

Bringing together multiple jurisdictions on the South Coast will be the key in working on the gang problem, Frias told Noozhawk.

“When a child succeeds, it’s because of many people,” he said. “We have a lot of good people doing great work, and the goal is to bring them together to maximize our success.”

Frias will be relocating from Los Angeles, where he served as the coordinator of school safety programs for the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

His position is funded by contributions from Santa Barbara County, the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Goleta, the City of Carpinteria and the Community Action Commission.

Frias was light on specifics about dealing with gangs in Santa Barbara, but he said he’s looking forward to identifying best practices. With three alleged gang-related murders from 2010 making their way through the courts, Frias was asked what he would tell Santa Barbara residents as they move forward.

“As long as the heart beats, there is hope,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 