Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Schools Bracing for More Cuts, to the Tune of $5.6 Million or More

Unifying the districts, a move that now only needs approval from the county, is expected to help offset costs

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 27, 2011 | 2:20 a.m.

Even with Gov. Jerry Brown’s assurance that K-12 education won’t receive additional cuts, the Santa Barbara School District is preparing for the worst.

Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said the 2011-12 school year is likely to bring $5.6 million in cuts at this point, and closer to $10 million if the taxes expiring in June aren’t extended.

From 2007-08 to 2010-11, K-12 education sustained massive cuts of 14.5 percent, budget documents show, which was the reason Brown advocated some relief next year if the taxes are extended.

One strategy for saving money is unifying the two districts, and the school board moved the effort forward Tuesday night, so it now only needs to be approved by the county.

Board members will serve out their terms, and the secondary district’s boundaries will become the new single district’s boundaries. Combining them could save up to $6 million and won’t require balancing salary schedules since they’re equal across the two districts, staff said.

On the issue of salaries, the board approved a one-time 2 percent bonus for the Santa Barbara Teachers Association that was negotiated in November to help offset rising health costs. Funds came from the Education Jobs and Medicaid Assistance Act of 2010, which can only be used for hiring, rehiring or compensation costs.

SBTA president Layne Wheeler thanked the board, saying health-care costs have been rising 8 percent to 10 percent on an annual basis.

Board member Ed Heron was the dissenting vote, saying the $976,758 could be used to keep class sizes small, eliminate furlough days or save 11 teaching jobs for the next school year.

“It’s hard to justify almost $1 million in bonuses when we’ll be making cuts within weeks,” he said.

The other members struggled with the decision, but said holding onto teachers for another year wouldn’t help in the long run, and the money will “ease some of the pain,” Susan Deacon said.

The district needs bargaining units to “be there with us” through the round of cuts, and board member Kate Parker said anything that helps teachers for the upcoming year is worth it.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 