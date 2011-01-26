Ventura County Tea Party Sets Date for General Meeting

Dinner, discussions and presentations are planned for Feb. 2 in Oxnard

The Ventura County Tea Party will hold its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Pirate’s Grub & Grog, 450 S. Victoria Ave. in Oxnard.

Debra Tash, author and president of GT Water Systems, will present “Agenda 21: A Local View.”

Dinner and discussions will cover California’s budget deficit and taxation, and what the Tea Party should be doing now.

There will also be a screening of The American Dream, animation on monetary policy and the Federal Reserve.

For more information or to RSVP, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.807.5119.

— George Miller represents the Ventura County Tea Party.