Barbara Ireland Hosts Celebration to Support Local Breast Cancer Research

More than $7,000 is raised for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

On Wednesday, Barbara Ireland and her family, joined by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, hosted a celebration in honor of local breast cancer research and progress made against the disease.

More than 225 supporters attended the event held at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

Olga Azarenko, Ph.D., the current recipient of Cancer Center’s post-doctoral fellowship at UCSB, spoke to the advancements she is making in her cancer research lab, and Cancer Center oncologist Dr. Dan Greenwald shared the importance of fostering cutting-edge research in a community of Santa Barbara’s size.

Christine Feldman, breast cancer survivor and clinical trial participant, shared her successful experience with clinical research at the Cancer Center and encouraged attendees to take a proactive approach to health by participating in this year’s Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research, happening March 17 at Chase Palm Park. Online registration is open; click here.

The celebration’s silent auction prizes inspired more than $5,000 in donations, and paired with Dargan’s sponsorship of the evening, more than $7,000 was raised in support of local breast cancer research.

Those interested in supporting local breast cancer research are encouraged to register for the Barbara Ireland Walk as well as a free seven-week training program geared toward preparing participants of all ability levels for the 10-mile course. Training sessions begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and meet weekly at Chase Palm Park. Call 805.898.2116 to join.

— Lindsay Groark represents the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.