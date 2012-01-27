Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Barbara Ireland Hosts Celebration to Support Local Breast Cancer Research

More than $7,000 is raised for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | January 27, 2012 | 12:08 a.m.

On Wednesday, Barbara Ireland and her family, joined by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, hosted a celebration in honor of local breast cancer research and progress made against the disease.

More than 225 supporters attended the event held at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

Olga Azarenko, Ph.D., the current recipient of Cancer Center’s post-doctoral fellowship at UCSB, spoke to the advancements she is making in her cancer research lab, and Cancer Center oncologist Dr. Dan Greenwald shared the importance of fostering cutting-edge research in a community of Santa Barbara’s size.

Christine Feldman, breast cancer survivor and clinical trial participant, shared her successful experience with clinical research at the Cancer Center and encouraged attendees to take a proactive approach to health by participating in this year’s Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research, happening March 17 at Chase Palm Park. Online registration is open; click here.

The celebration’s silent auction prizes inspired more than $5,000 in donations, and paired with Dargan’s sponsorship of the evening, more than $7,000 was raised in support of local breast cancer research.

Those interested in supporting local breast cancer research are encouraged to register for the Barbara Ireland Walk as well as a free seven-week training program geared toward preparing participants of all ability levels for the 10-mile course. Training sessions begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and meet weekly at Chase Palm Park. Call 805.898.2116 to join.

— Lindsay Groark represents the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 