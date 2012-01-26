Charles Fenzi Named Chief Medical Officer for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

He most recently served as a physician with Community Health Centers of Central California

After an extensive search, the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has announced the appointment of Dr. Charles Fenzi as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Fenzi most recently served as a physician at Community Health Centers of Central California. He has also worked in private practice and at high-profile community health organizations in New Mexico, including Community Health Systems, Roswell Clinic Corporation and Roswell Medical Group (affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center).

Dr. Fenzi has served as clinical professor of medicine at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, medical director of Alianza, a provider of services to people living with HIV, and physician adviser, chief of staff, chief of medicine and chairman for the Infection Control Committee at the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. Dr. Fenzi has also served as president of the New Mexico Chapter of the Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Fenzi attended the University of Arizona in Tucson for his undergraduate and post-graduate work in biology and psychology. He received his doctorate of medicine with honors from the Université Libre de Bruxelles in Brussels, Belgium. He completed his residency in family medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Stamford, Conn., affiliated with New York Medical College and the University of Connecticut, and was chief resident from 1980-81.

Among his many awards and accolades for service to the health-care community, Dr. Fenzi was named Family Physician of the Year by the AAFP, New Mexico Chapter, Faculty Member of the Year for work with the residency program at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and received the President’s Award from the New Mexico Chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Fenzi also served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-69 and was decorated for valor based on his service as senior patrol officer in Vietnam.

