Dr. Steven Hughes to Speak on ‘School 2.0 — Montessori and the Future of Education’

Renowned pediatric neuropsychologist Dr. Steven Hughes will present a provocative look into educational reform as he brings a host of scientific research to the podium during his presentation “School 2.0 — Montessori and the Future of Education” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Santa Barbara Montessori School, 7421 Mirano Drive in Goleta.

In this special presentation, Dr. Hughes will discuss the challenges faced by educators in the 21st century, and then consider some promising approaches that are setting the stage for School 2.0.

“It’s an honor to be able to host this presentation,” Santa Barbara Montessori School Head of School Jim Fitzpatrick said. “After visiting schools and working with educators around the world, this is Dr. Hughes’ first time to Santa Barbara. We had planned on his presentation for last year, but his schedule changed, so this is something we’ve looked forward to for the past 18 months.

“The presentation isn’t just for educators, Dr. Hughes’ message resounds for parents, too. His reach into the academic world includes the latest discoveries in neuroscience, but he’s also a dad and has worked with parents for several years through the services of the University of Minnesota. Anyone interested in childhood development will find his blend of scientific information and parent perspective both refreshing and informative.”

Dr. Hughes is an assistant professor of pediatrics and neurology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and maintains a private practice where he specializes in assessment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other learning and behavioral problems in St. Paul, Minn.

Dr. Hughes completed his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Minnesota and his post-doctoral fellowship in pediatric neuropsychology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where he joined the faculty of the Division of Pediatric Clinical Neurosciences in 2001.

In his clinical work, he has specialized in neuropsychological assessment of children and adolescents with a wide range of learning, developmental, and medical disorders, and he has assisted in the supervision and training of future neuropsychologists. Dr. Hughes has helped many families understand their child’s special educational or developmental needs. He is a frequent guest lecturer at the Montessori Training Center of Minnesota, and schools around the world.

His research interests include measurement of attention and executive functioning in children and adults, the effects of living in poverty on child development, and the neurodevelopmental benefits of classical Montessori education.

Reserved tickets, $15 for general admission and $10 for students, are available by contacting the school at 805.685.7600 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Limited seating will be available for tickets purchased at the door.

— Jim Fitzpatrick is the head of school for Santa Barbara Montessori School.