Business

Hugo Mendez Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Mortgage Loan Officer

He will handle new and refinanced residential loans in the Carpinteria market

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | January 26, 2012 | 10:52 p.m.

Hugo Mendez
Hugo Mendez

Hugo Mendez has joined Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as a mortgage loan officer.

In his new role, Mendez will be responsible for developing new residential mortgages and refinancing loans in the Carpinteria market.

Before joining SBB&T, he was a loan agent and Realtor with several real-estate firms in Santa Barbara, including Village Properties, South Bay Realty & Mortgage and Pacific Riviera Mortgage. While at Village Properties, he was involved in 32 closed transactions in 24 months.

Mendez will work out of SBB&T’s Carpinteria branch at 5420 Carpinteria Ave. He can be reached directly at 805.576.1039.

“Hugo combines his extensive experience in selling real estate with a focused approach to loan transaction strategies that meet the personal objectives of his clients,” said Teri Gauthier, team leader and mortgage loan officer for SBB&T. “He builds lasting relationships in a market that he knows well, and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”

A native of Santa Barbara and a 1979 graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Mendez resides in Santa Barbara with his wife and two sons. His daughter is attending a dental school program in Stockholm, Sweden. Mendez enjoys traveling to Europe, especially to Florence, Italy.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 47 branches on the Central Coast, is a nationally chartered regional bank that provides commercial banking, private wealth management and community banking products and services.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

