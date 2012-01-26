Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:18 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: Are Wild Pigs a Threat to Me or My Dogs?

Wild pigs are timid and generally want to be left alone

By Carrie Wilson | January 26, 2012 | 7:58 p.m.

Q: I learned recently that some Indians on a reservation in my area released some pigs for hunting purposes, and now they are breeding and beginning to populate the area where I walk my dogs in Descanso. Are these pigs a threat to me or my dogs? (Sheri M., San Diego)

A: We do know that wild pigs inhabit some of the areas around Julian and Descanso. However, we are unable to positively identify the mechanism for their recent introduction.

According to Marc Kenyon, statewide coordinator for the bear, mountain lion and wild pig programs at the California Department of Fish & Game, wild pigs are timid creatures that simply want to be left alone for the most part. However, they can be very aggressive if approached and they perceive the person as a threat (particularly if they have piglets nearby). If you see a wild pig while recreating in the outdoors, please try to avoid approaching it. You can stand still and maintain your dog close to you on the leash. Pigs are nearsighted and will tend to ignore objects that stand completely still.

Furthermore, pigs have a great sense of smell. They will smell you before they see you. If you walk with the wind at your back, your scent is more likely to be detected at great distances by wild pigs, and they most likely will avoid you.

However, there have been some instances where wild pigs have come into contact with people. Usually only one pig will approach while the rest of the group of pigs (known as a sounder) evacuate the area. If this does happen to you, try to stay away from the head of the pig. They have sharp teeth that can cut through clothing. Back out of the area as quickly as possible.

Sand Dollars

Q: Is it legal to pick up sand dollars on the beaches of San Francisco, with or without a fishing license, even though some are still alive — purple in color with hair (fuzz)? (Peter R.)

A: If you are in an area where tidal invertebrates may be taken, you may take and/or possess up to 35 live sand dollars. A current sport fishing license is required for anyone age 16 or older. A license is not required to pick up empty shells. See section 29.05 in the Ocean Fishing Regulations for a list of areas where it is legal to take fish from the beach/tidepool areas.

Hunting Coyote and Skunks

Q: I live in Imperial County and would like to go coyote and skunk hunting but need to know the biggest caliber of gun that can be used. I do see that for raccoon you may not use a caliber larger that a .22 rimfire. What can I use for coyote and skunk? (Robert A.)

A: There is no maximum rifle caliber specified in Fish and Game regulations for taking coyotes and skunks (nongame mammals). Fish and Game regulations authorize nongame mammals to be taken in any manner (see section 475 in the Mammal Hunting Regulation booklet). This authorization includes firearms with no further description or restriction, except when hunting within the California condor range where lead ammunition is prohibited (California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 475(f)).

Fishing License for Someone Working Here on a Visa?

Q: What kind of a fishing license is required for a person working in California on a visa from a foreign country? (Jackie S.)

A: A nonresident license, which may cover one, two or 10 days, or a calendar year of state fishing privileges, would be required to fish in state waters for anyone who is not a California resident. Click here for more information.

Can Felons Hunt with a Crossbow During Rifle Season?

Q: Can a felon with a California hunting license and appropriate tags for deer hunting or for any other game legally hunt with a crossbow during rifle season? (Carl R.)

A: Felons may not possess firearms at any time (firearms are defined in California Penal Code, section 12001(b)). Crossbows are not considered archery equipment or a firearm, but they are considered to be a deadly weapon and can be used during rifle seasons. Department of Fish & Game regulations do not prohibit a felon from using a crossbow to hunt with; however, the person should first check with their parole officer to see if a crossbow violates their conditions of parole.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 