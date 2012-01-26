Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:14 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rescuers Help Teens Stranded on Mountain Ridge

Pair hike for several hours in thick brush before becoming disoriented in the dark

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | January 26, 2012 | 11:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue rescued two local teenagers Wednesday evening who were stuck in the dark on a mountain ridge above the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort near Solvang.

The teens started their hike about 3 p.m. and were trying to reach an outcropping of rocks and potential caves they could see from Alisal Road, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

After hiking for several hours in thick brush, it was too dark for them to proceed. Sugars said the pair didn’t have lights and were unsure where they were, and in which direction to return to their cars.

One of the teens used a cell phone to call his father, who called 9-1-1 about 6:45 p.m., according to Sugars.

Rescuers narrowed down the teens’ location with the help of GPS coordinates from dispatchers, and via cell phone asked the teens whether they could hear sirens from their vehicles, which helped determine which ravine they might be in, Sugars said.

Santa Barbara County Fire provided a helicopter to assist the rescuers, who traveled uphill through dense brush and trees for nearly 90 minutes, often on hands and knees, to reach the stranded hikers.

Sugars said the teens were found a little cold but in good health.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 