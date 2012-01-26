Rescuers Help Teens Stranded on Mountain Ridge

Pair hike for several hours in thick brush before becoming disoriented in the dark

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue rescued two local teenagers Wednesday evening who were stuck in the dark on a mountain ridge above the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort near Solvang.

The teens started their hike about 3 p.m. and were trying to reach an outcropping of rocks and potential caves they could see from Alisal Road, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

After hiking for several hours in thick brush, it was too dark for them to proceed. Sugars said the pair didn’t have lights and were unsure where they were, and in which direction to return to their cars.

One of the teens used a cell phone to call his father, who called 9-1-1 about 6:45 p.m., according to Sugars.

Rescuers narrowed down the teens’ location with the help of GPS coordinates from dispatchers, and via cell phone asked the teens whether they could hear sirens from their vehicles, which helped determine which ravine they might be in, Sugars said.

Santa Barbara County Fire provided a helicopter to assist the rescuers, who traveled uphill through dense brush and trees for nearly 90 minutes, often on hands and knees, to reach the stranded hikers.

Sugars said the teens were found a little cold but in good health.

