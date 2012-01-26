Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Officers Association Endorses Hannah-Beth Jackson for State Senate

SBPOA praises her work with law enforcement to pass several laws

By Steve Barkan for the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association | January 26, 2012 | 8:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association announced Thursday its support of Hannah-Beth Jackson for the newly drawn 19th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and a large portion of Ventura County.

“Hannah-Beth, a former prosecutor, has proven to be an effective advocate for safer communities,” SBPOA President Eric Beecher said. “She’s led the fight to prevent domestic violence and worked to make sure law enforcement has the tools and resources to prevent crime. We need to elect leaders like Hannah-Beth, who has a proven record of building bipartisan coalitions to pass important public safety laws.”

“As a prosecutor, educator and policymaker, I dedicated my career to making our neighborhoods safer,” Jackson said. “I’m honored to have the support of the officers who have implemented the laws I’ve written.”

During her six years in the state Assembly, Jackson worked with law enforcement to pass legislation that protects domestic violence and other crime victims, including people who are being stalked. She also co-authored groundbreaking legislation that requires child safety locks on firearms sold.

Jackson’s experience as a former Santa Barbara County prosecutor who put violent criminals behind bars and helped create a shelter to protect victims of domestic violence helped her work across party lines to pass important laws:

» Jackson strengthened the prosecution of elder abuse.

» Jackson worked to stop stalkers from buying guns.

» Jackson toughened penalties for drunk drivers who kill.

» Jackson toughened bail for those charged with making terrorist threats.

She is also supported by the California Nurses Association, the California League of Conservation Voters, the California NOW PAC and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo Counties. Last week she earned the recommendation of the local Democratic Party delegates with 79 percent of the vote.

 
