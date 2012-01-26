Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public’s Help Locating Carpinteria Teen

Detectives say 16-year-old Andrew Calzada may be traveling with an adult woman

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Andrew Calzada of Carpinteria.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Calzada ran away on Jan. 16, was located nearly a week later and placed back at his home.

Later that day, Calzada left again and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Sugars said Calzada is believed to be traveling with a 19-year-old woman, Kayla Kimzey. He said they could be in the Carpinteria or Pasadena areas.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Calzada or Kimzey is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

