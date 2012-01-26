Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

‘Top Chef’ Head Judge Tom Colicchio to Speak at UCSB on Feb. 22

Whet your appetite with the S.B. Sandwich Showdown on Feb. 3

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 26, 2012 | 1:35 p.m.

Tom Colicchio
Tom Colicchio

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the Santa Barbara debut of Top Chef’s influential head judge and James Beard Award-winning chef Tom Colicchio in An Evening with Tom Colicchio at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Tickets are $35 to $50 for the general public and $20 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.

Purchase tickets early! Colicchio’s Top Chef co-stars Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert sold out the Arlington Theatre last spring.

Before the talk, local gourmet food trucks — The Burger Bus, O Street Truck and Sweet Arleen’s (a gourmet cupcake truck from Westlake Village and two-time champion of the Food Network’s Cupcake Wars) — will offer up delectable dishes beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the drop-off loop near Campbell Hall.

Also make sure to be around for the S.B. Sandwich Showdown. Watch two pro sandwich slingers (Three Pickles and the Savoy Cafe & Deli) and one amateur/home cook face off in a sandwich-making competition inspired by Top Chef and Colicchio from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Whole Foods Market, 3761 State St. in Santa Barbara. The winner will receive a $250 Whole Foods shopping spree and other prizes. Co-sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Whole Foods Market and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Admission to the S.B. Sandwich Showdown and Food Truck Feast are free. (Food purchases are separate.)

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer/publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

