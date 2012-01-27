Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA’s Office May Add Charges Against Mammoth Lakes Man Accused of Sex Crimes with Santa Barbara Teen

Charges against a second defendant found dead in an apparent suicide will be removed from the criminal complaint

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 27, 2012 | 1:12 a.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Thursday that her office will amend the criminal complaint against two men accused in a child sex investigation in Santa Barbara and may add more charges against the living co-defendant.

Joseph T. Walker
Joseph T. Walker

Andrew C. Bourne, 46, of Mammoth Lakes, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a rural area near his home by his wife. Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and Bourne’s attorney told media it was a suicide. The Mono County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an autopsy.

Bourne and co-defendant Joseph T. Walker, 48, also of Mammoth Lakes, were charged with several counts of unlawful contact with a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime after suspicious emails to a Santa Barbara teen girl were discovered by her parents. Walker was also charged with one count of a lewd act with a child.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be added against Walker, Dudley said. Since the crimes allegedly occurred in both Mammoth Lakes and Santa Barbara, she said, prosecutors can levy charges against him for both places. So far, there haven’t been any charges from Mammoth Lakes.

Once Dudley’s office receives documentation of Bourne’s death, charges against him will be taken out of the criminal complaint.

Santa Barbara police said the investigation determined that the relationship between the two men and the girl, now 16, began two years ago.

Walker is accused of illegally contacting a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime on Oct. 3, 2010; March 31, 2011; June 16, 2011; July 26, 2011; Aug. 24, 2011; and Sept. 5, 2011. He is accused of committing a lewd act upon a child on Oct. 27, 2010.

According to authorities, Bourne and Walker own part-time homes in Santa Barbara, and they were friends of the girl’s family.

Bourne, a surgeon and a former school board member, was a former chief of staff at Mammoth Hospital and was terminated in mid-January. He resigned from the school board on Jan. 13.

Andrew C. Bourne
Andrew C. Bourne

Walker is the son of a prominent Mammoth Lakes family and has been described as an “international businessman.”

The men were transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail after being arrested Jan. 4 in Mammoth Lakes. On Jan. 10, they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were later freed on $750,000 bail each.

They were both subject to electronic monitoring as a condition of their release, which is how Bourne’s body was found, according to media reports.

Walker is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 