DA’s Office May Add Charges Against Mammoth Lakes Man Accused of Sex Crimes with Santa Barbara Teen

Charges against a second defendant found dead in an apparent suicide will be removed from the criminal complaint

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Thursday that her office will amend the criminal complaint against two men accused in a child sex investigation in Santa Barbara and may add more charges against the living co-defendant.

Andrew C. Bourne, 46, of Mammoth Lakes, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a rural area near his home by his wife. Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and Bourne’s attorney told media it was a suicide. The Mono County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an autopsy.

Bourne and co-defendant Joseph T. Walker, 48, also of Mammoth Lakes, were charged with several counts of unlawful contact with a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime after suspicious emails to a Santa Barbara teen girl were discovered by her parents. Walker was also charged with one count of a lewd act with a child.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be added against Walker, Dudley said. Since the crimes allegedly occurred in both Mammoth Lakes and Santa Barbara, she said, prosecutors can levy charges against him for both places. So far, there haven’t been any charges from Mammoth Lakes.

Once Dudley’s office receives documentation of Bourne’s death, charges against him will be taken out of the criminal complaint.

Santa Barbara police said the investigation determined that the relationship between the two men and the girl, now 16, began two years ago.

Walker is accused of illegally contacting a child with the intent to commit a sexual crime on Oct. 3, 2010; March 31, 2011; June 16, 2011; July 26, 2011; Aug. 24, 2011; and Sept. 5, 2011. He is accused of committing a lewd act upon a child on Oct. 27, 2010.

According to authorities, Bourne and Walker own part-time homes in Santa Barbara, and they were friends of the girl’s family.

Bourne, a surgeon and a former school board member, was a former chief of staff at Mammoth Hospital and was terminated in mid-January. He resigned from the school board on Jan. 13.

Walker is the son of a prominent Mammoth Lakes family and has been described as an “international businessman.”

The men were transferred to the Santa Barbara County Jail after being arrested Jan. 4 in Mammoth Lakes. On Jan. 10, they pleaded not guilty to the charges and were later freed on $750,000 bail each.

They were both subject to electronic monitoring as a condition of their release, which is how Bourne’s body was found, according to media reports.

Walker is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Feb. 10 for a preliminary hearing setting.

