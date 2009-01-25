Downtown Organization Honors Young and Old Alike

The Granada earns the Citizen of the Year Award while a hard-working Santa Barbara High student is recognized for youth leadership.

Rain was in the air and the economy’s ill winds were gusting, but the future was sunny and bright inside the Canary Hotel as the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization held its Annual Luncheon and Awards Presentation last week. Several pillars of the community were honored but they were outflanked by a personable teenager and the grand dame of the State Street cultural scene.

The Granada was presented with the 2008 Downtown Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of the newly reopened landmark’s efforts to create a flagship for the downtown cultural district that also benefits nearby businesses. Downtown Organization executive director Bill Collyer kept the recipient’s identity under wraps for as long as he could, but a ripple of recognition coursed through the room as he began outlining the Granada’s quest to acquire and restore the historic venue to its original grandeur. When he finally did announce the name, it took a moment for it to register with a stunned Peter Frisch, the Granada’s executive director and an incoming Downtown Organization board member. He quickly regained his eloquence, however, but deferred credit to board president Susan Miles Gulbransen and board member Pat Gregory, who joined him at the podium.

Equally deserving was Fabiola Gonzalez, a Santa Barbara High senior who earned the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award. Susan Young, teen programs supervisor for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department , ran down an impressive list of Gonzalez’s accomplishments:

» A 4.0 grade-point average.

» 400 hours of community service — 340 hours more than are required.

» President of the Santa Barbara High chapter of Future Leaders of America, which provides leadership training, education and personal development of Latino youth.

» One of the founders of the school’s Dons for Change club, which promotes social awareness to dismantle oppression in the community.

» Board member of Youth Making Change, a highly selective group of students that makes grants to youth-led projects through The Fund for Santa Barbara and in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows.

Young said Gonzalez believes that being an active member of the community has provided her with the leadership skills and self confidence to reach her goals and be a positive role model to her younger siblings and peers. One counselor commented that “even though Fabiola has had to surpass many challenges in her personal life, there has not been a single day in which one could find Fabiola without a smile on her face.”

For her part, a slightly nervous Gonzalez thanked the Downtown Organization for its recognition, and her mom, Gloria, for her support and inspiration.

The George Gerth Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Ed Holdren of Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood, 512 State St. Holdren — who serves on the Downtown Organization’s board of directors, executive committee and the promotions committee — was instrumental in the revival of the Downtown Host program; spearheaded fundraising for the Annual Art & Wine Tour, which raises money for the Holiday Parade; and helps organize the annual Wheels and Waves Car Show. He was introduced by longtime family friend Maria Arroyo, owner of Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant, 14 W. Figueroa St.

The rare Richard Breza Excellence in Public Service Award, which was established in memory of the late police Chief Richard Breza, was presented to Dave Gustafson, housing and redevelopment manager/assistant community development director of the Santa Barbara Redevelopment Agency and a Downtown Organization board member.

Gustafson has played an integral role in many Downtown Organization projects, including State Street Beautification, The Granada parking garage, Historic Arts District promotions, First Thursday, the public restrooms at 916 State St., State of the Art Gallery, State Street midblock crosswalks and studies on the Cultural Arts District and Plaza de la Guerra. He has also been the driving force behind many downtown housing initiatives, such as El Carrillo affordable workforce housing and garden court, Casa Esperanza, Casa Las Granada affordable workforce housing, and Jardin de Las Granadas.

Gustafson is just the fourth recipient of the Breza Award since it was established. He joins Sandra Tripp-Jones (2002), Dave Davis (2004) and Dan Secord (2006).

Thursday’s ceremony was also a time to recognize board members and leaders. Attorney Bill Duval, the organization’s outgoing — literally and figuratively — president, passed the gavel to incoming president David Damiano, transit development and community relations manager at MTD. While Damiano tried his best to pay tribute to his predecessor, Duvall was having none of it, preferring to toss out self-deprecating wisecracks at every opportunity.

Other incoming officers are vice president Randy Rowse of the Paradise Cafe, 702 Anacapa St.; treasurer Mark Whitehurst, publisher of Casa Magazine; and secretary Tamara Erickson, general manager of Hotel Santa Barbara, 533 State St.

Continuing with board service this year are Barbara Bartolome of Santa Barbara Scrapbooks, 918 Chapala St.; David Beardon of Santa Barbara Frame Shop & Gallery, 1324 State St., Suite J; Barbara Burger of the Santa Barbara Symphony; Ginny Brush of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission; Michael Cooper DDS, 29 W. Anapamu St.; Genny Cummings of Indigo, 1323 State St.; David de L’Arbre of Santa Barbara Travel Bureau, 1028 State St.; Roger Durling of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; Sally Fouhse of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation; Joanne Funari of Business First Bank, 1035 State St.; Bob Hansen of SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205; City Councilman Roger Horton; Kathy Janega-Dykes of the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission; Eric Kelley of The Book Den, 11 E. Anapamu St.; Laura Knight of Pascucci, 729 State St.; Matt LaBrie of Lynx Property Management; Dave Lombardi of Fast Frame, 1333 State St.; Gary Lynd of State and A Bar & Grill, 1201 State St.; Gene McKnight of Pacifica Commercial Real Estate; Bill Medel of William Medel Consulting; Tom Morey of the Santa Barbara Independent; Dan Oriskovich of Montecito Bank & Trust, 1000 State St.; Tracy Pfautch of Paseo Nuevo Management; Wally Ronchietto of Cafe Buenos Aires, 1316 State St.; Jonathan Rosenson of Wine Cask, 813 Anacapa St.; Kate Schwab of Great Books & Literary Service; Tammy Steuart of Metropolitan Theatres; Jason Stillwell of Santa Barbara County; Bob Stout of the Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St.; Traci Taitt of The Towbes Group; Billie Vrtiak of Imagine, 11 W. Canon Perdido; and Gail Zannon of Santa Barbara Pistachio Co.

Duvall and Salli Eve of Occhiali Fine Eyewear, 7 W. Canon Perdido, are stepping down from the board after 12 years as directors.

Laura McIver, general manager of The Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St., and her staff hosted the luncheon. Previous Downtown Citizen of the Year honorees in attendance were Henry Levy (1981), former City Councilman Sid Smith (1989), Dave Davis (1994), Laura Knight (2000), City Councilman Roger Horton (2001), Roger Durling (2004), Bob Cunningham (2006) and Kerry and Mark Whitehurst (2007).

The 1,400-member, nonprofit Downtown Organization works to maintain and enhance business and cultural activity in the downtown area.

