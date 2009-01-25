She Said, Z Said: Lip Service

Bully for those with a need to tease.

She: Are you sitting down?

Z: Bad news?

She: For someone. I just read a study called, “Teasing is Good For You.”

Z: Is today my birthday?

She: “The use of insults at a young age improves social skills and helps children develop a sense of humor,” according to research by Dr. Erin Heerey of the School of Psychology at Bangor University.

Z: Seriously? Or, are you just teasing me?

She: Can you believe that fathead? She claims that teasing and nicknames are a part of learning the nuances of communication, and shouldn’t automatically be confused with bullying.

Z: I love this woman. I’m going to leave you now, and go marry her.

She: You’re a ninny. I’m starting to think I don’t need to share every study that I read with you.

Z: Do you have any idea what this means? Teasing is good for you?

What do you think, Einstein ? It means that Dr. Heerey needs to change her phone number.

Z: It means that I am Albert Schweitzer. I am a healer. I spread goodness wherever I go.

She: You certainly spread something, stinky.

Z: It means that every time I offer a pithy comment on someone’s hairstyle or word choice, I am making them a better, stronger person.

She: You can’t believe everything you read, Helen Keller.

Z: It means that you are probably the healthiest woman in America. If we put you in a cage match with Don Rickles’ wife, I bet you could take her.

She: Aw, you’re so sweet.

Z: When I see a man with an ascot and a wooden leg on the street and I call him Peggy, I might as well be the surgeon who gave him that leg.

She: Or you’ve crossed over to bullying at that point. There’s a fine line between teasing and bullying, you know.

Z: Only if you’re not tough enough to take it. Even animals play teasing games.

She: So it’s a natural part of the circle of life.

Z: Exactly. And if a little teasing is good for you, then merciless teasing must be like our yellow sun for Superman. That’s logic, woman.

She: It takes a special man to be able to combine dorkiness and bullying in the same sentence. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.

Z: Aw.

She: So by your doofus logic, Koss must be Superboy by now?

Z: I don’t know. I think he might be the exception to Dr. Heerey’s careful scholarship.

She: Given that her main focus group was a fraternity, it wouldn’t surprise me if there were some flaws in her conclusions.

Z: I’m not completely convinced that my teasing has made our child a stronger individual.

She: I think he may have inherited my mother’s, uh, sensitivity to teasing.

Z: I don’t understand it. How can my own flesh and blood not love me even more when I tease him that he’s fat and stupid? Doesn’t he feel the healing warmth of my words?

She: It’s probably because of all that brainwashing they do in school these days. They don’t understand that kids are sophisticated enough to get the subtleties of communication. They are capable of navigating the tiniest differences in language — like whether someone is a fart face or a fart head, a butt head or a butt brain, a sweetheart or a sourpuss. Isn’t that right, you lazy sack?

Z: Yes, dear.

Go ahead and tease she and Z, they can take it! E-mail [email protected]