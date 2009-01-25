Thomas Luria: West De la Guerra Mixed-Use Complex Opens

The building was designed by Cearnal Andrulaitis Architecture & Interior Design and constructed by Luria with financing provided by Rabobank . Marketing the residential units is by Fred Bradley and Andrew Templeton of Sotheby’s International Realty and the commercial units by Francois DeJohn and Kris Roth of Hayes Commercial Group .

Among the prominent features are private garages, private elevators, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel Viking appliances, custom cabinets with granite counters, gracious tile patios, two spectacular penthouses, and total gate access-controlled security.

121 DLG LLC , managed by Thomas E. Luria , is pleased to announce the opening of a new mixed-use condominium development located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara at 121 W. De la Guerra St. The project consists of 11 luxury residential units, two office condominiums, a secure parking structure, and three residences that comply with Santa Barbara’s affordable housing program for middle-income households.

