Thomas Luria: West De la Guerra Mixed-Use Complex Opens

121 DLG LLC, managed by Thomas E. Luria, is pleased to announce the opening of a new mixed-use condominium development located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara at 121 W. De la Guerra St. The project consists of 11 luxury residential units, two office condominiums, a secure parking structure, and three residences that comply with Santa Barbara’s affordable housing program for middle-income households.
The building was designed by Cearnal Andrulaitis Architecture & Interior Design and constructed by Luria with financing provided by Rabobank. Marketing the residential units is by Fred Bradley and Andrew Templeton of Sotheby’s International Realty and the commercial units by Francois DeJohn and Kris Roth of Hayes Commercial Group.