Winterhalter Elected President of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons

Bank of Santa Barbara vice president hails tennis' life skills lessons.

By CathyAnn Simon | January 25, 2009 | 8:48 p.m.

Elizabeth Winterhalter
Elizabeth Winterhalter has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons board of directors. Founded in 1971, the nonprofit organization fosters growth and improves the quality of junior tennis throughout Santa Barbara. Among other programs, the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons helps at-risk-children in fourth through sixth grade with after-school tutoring and introduces them to the sport.

Winterhalter is vice president, mortgage loan officer at Bank of Santa Barbara, 12 E. Figueroa St. A former Santa Barbara business owner, she spent 12 years in the San Francisco Bay Area as president of a marketing consulting firm and as a personal loan consultant for a boutique real estate financing and investment firm. She returned to Santa Barbara in 2005 when Bank of Santa Barbara opened.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, Winterhalter is also president of the Coastal Housing Partnership’s board of directors and she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from UCSB.

“Tennis is more than a sport for a lifetime,” said Winterhalter. “It’s a sport that transcends everything in life. It teaches sportsmanship, etiquette, teamwork, discipline, self-reliance, physical fitness and more. And it provides life skills that are important for personal and business relations.

“Besides, it’s a lot of fun, too! I am honored to serve on an organization that not only that gives to the community but gets the community equally involved in return.”

In addition to Winterhalter, the patrons’ board includes Dianne Young-Porinish as newly elected vice president, Mark Basham, Megan Cotich, Marty Davis, Steve Geremia, David Grokenberger, Jerry Hatchett, Ferenc Hodosy, John Kinsella, Don Logan, John Long, Rich Powell and Chuck Santry.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

CathyAnn Simon is executive director of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

