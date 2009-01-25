Winterhalter Elected President of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons

Winterhalter is vice president, mortgage loan officer at Bank of Santa Barbara, 12 E. Figueroa St. A former Santa Barbara business owner, she spent 12 years in the San Francisco Bay Area as president of a marketing consulting firm and as a personal loan consultant for a boutique real estate financing and investment firm. She returned to Santa Barbara in 2005 when Bank of Santa Barbara opened.
An avid outdoor enthusiast, Winterhalter is also president of the Coastal Housing Partnership’s board of directors and she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from UCSB.
“Besides, it’s a lot of fun, too! I am honored to serve on an organization that not only that gives to the community but gets the community equally involved in return.”
In addition to Winterhalter, the patrons’ board includes Dianne Young-Porinish as newly elected vice president, Mark Basham, Megan Cotich, Marty Davis, Steve Geremia, David Grokenberger, Jerry Hatchett, Ferenc Hodosy, John Kinsella, Don Logan, John Long, Rich Powell and Chuck Santry.
CathyAnn Simon is executive director of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.