Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Appeals Court Denies Reinstatement of Fired News-Press Employees

Judges rule in favor of Wendy McCaw’s Ampersand Publishing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 28, 2010 | 12:10 a.m.

An appeals court ruled in favor of ruled in favor of Wendy McCaw’s Ampersand Publishing LLC on Tuesday, denying an order to immediately reinstate eight fired Santa Barbara News-Press employees.

The majority opinion of James McDermott (of the National Labor Relations Board) vs. Ampersand Publishing was written by Judge Richard Clifton and supported by Judge Milan Smith Jr.

While the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals didn’t pass judgment on employee concerns regarding journalistic integrity, the opinion stated that “a responsible press is an undoubtedly desirable goal, but press responsibility is not mandated by the Constitution and, like many other virtues, it cannot be legislated.”

Mandating that certain people be hired would affect the paper’s expressive content and diminish the publisher’s First Amendment rights, according to the opinion.

“The proposed injunction is aimed at strengthening the union’s hand against the owner,” it said, “and that will impair the owner’s right to control the newspaper’s content.”

The two judges didn’t find that the plaintiff met the burden for interim relief, and found that the employees’ attempts to secure representation by the union appear to “have been to block or limit the influence of the owner and publisher of the News-Press over the content of the news sections of the paper and to focus that authority on the employees themselves, as reporters and editors.”

Judge Michael Hawkins penned the dissenting opinion, saying that rehiring the employees wouldn’t hinder the publisher’s right to free speech.

“The injunction here only seeks reinstatement for terminated employees,” he said. “Period.”

It addresses terms of employment but doesn’t touch the paper’s right to publish its desired content, he wrote.

The legal battle to reinstate the fired employees is far from over, however.

The issue of determining whether they were fired illegally is still held up in the courts. A December 2007 decision found the firings illegal, but the News-Press is appealing to the National Labor Relations Board.

McCaw purchased the News-Press from the New York Times Company in 2000. Several newsroom employees resigned in 2006 because of perceived “unethical interference” by publishers, which may have prompted others to seek union representation. Eight employees were fired in 2006 and 2007, allegedly because of this involvement, and there have been court battles since.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 