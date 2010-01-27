Cottage Health System Seeks Art Submissions

Selected pieces will be placed throughout three facilities under construction

Cottage Health System, through its Healing Arts Program, is seeking submissions for a variety of artwork to be considered for future purchase and commission for three hospital facilities under construction in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez.

The program is seeking artists who reside in the Tri-County area, as well as inland, including artists residing in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Kern counties.

Cottage’s Healing Arts Program seeks to promote an environment that inspires and comforts patients, visitors and staff. Cottage seeks artwork that evokes messages of hope and healing. Imagery that represents elements of nature, water and landscapes also will be considered. Inventive yet sensitive works are encouraged.

Selected art pieces will be placed in the gardens, elevator lobbies, corridors, chapel, waiting and consultation rooms, patient rooms and other public areas.

A wide variety of mediums can be submitted — including sculpture, two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork, mixed-media art, glass, mosaics, wall sculpture, fabric art, collages and photography. Artworks can be original pieces, limited-edition prints and even giclee prints. Existing and previously commissioned artwork also will be considered.

Submissions are due June 1.

To learn more about the call for submissions and the Cottage Healing Arts Program, the public is invited to an Artists Forum from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Burtness Auditorium at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Enter the hospital at the Castillo Street entrance at the intersection of Pueblo Street.

For priority seating, e-mail Denise Stevens at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Please include your first and last name and a contact number.

On Feb. 1, click here to view details of the art call.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.