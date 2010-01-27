Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Fund for Santa Barbara Grant Cycle Now Open

Four grant-writing workshops are planned ahead of the March 12 deadline

By Geoff Green | January 27, 2010 | 3:24 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s spring 2010 grant-making cycle is under way.

Funding applications are available online by clicking here and at offices of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, March 12.

The Fund for Santa Barbara supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County. Those considering applying for a grant or who would more information are encouraged to attend one of our free grant-writing workshops:

» noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at The Fund for Santa Barbara office, 26 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut in Lompoc

» 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Community Cornerstone Building Conference Room, 120 E. Jones St. in Santa Maria

» 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 1, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

To sign up for a workshop, to receive an application or directions, or to learn more about The Fund for Santa Barbara, click here, call 805.962.9164, e-mail Nancy Weiss at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or reach the group by TDD via CRS at 800.735.2929.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

