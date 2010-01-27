Labor Union Endorses Tim Allison for Congress

The Laborers’ International Union of North America has endorsed 24th District congressional candidate Tim Allison.

“Productive jobs, creative jobs and fair jobs are what fuels our communities and our nation, and to create these jobs there must be profitable businesses,” said Kenneth Casarez, assistant regional manager of LIUNA Pacific Southwest. “Tim Allison understands this equation. He has developed a proven record of pragmatic and fair problem-solving expertise from years of working with constituency groups involving business, community, seniors, environmental, labor and government.

“Our members want a fair opportunity to work for fair pay and benefits. As a small-business person with a community background, Tim has learned how to bring people together. He can sit down with big and small business groups and working families’ organizations to generate ideas, find solutions and implement the tasks at hand. Whether it is the easy choices or the hard ones, Tim has the experience to get the job done.

“We appreciate his honesty and integrity and the respect he offers to all people he deals with — even when we may not agree.”

LIUNA has 2,500 local members.

“I am proud to accept this endorsement from the Laborers’ International Union of North America,” Allison said. “Our state currently has a 12.4 percent unemployment rate. Through the creation of good jobs for the working men and women of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, we are taking a step in the direction of returning our economy to a state of health. As a member of Congress, I will work hard to jump-start the economy, reform health care and improve education. Constituents in our district deserve no less.”

— Linda Gassaway represents 24th District congressional candidate Tim Allison.