Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:35 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Dueling Strings at February Concerts

Turning to its own Caroline Campbell and Serena McKinney, the symphony cues its violinists

By Juliana Minsky, Santa Barbara Symphony | January 27, 2010 | 6:12 p.m.

With plenty of senior discounts available, the Santa Barbara Symphony is about to give audiences a double dose of talent in an outstanding concert. On Feb. 20 and 21, the symphony is presenting “Double Treble,” a dramatic concert with dynamo Caroline Campbell, the symphony’s principal concertmaster, and assistant concertmaster Serena McKinney. Campbell and McKinney will perform Bach’s “Double Violin Concerto in D minor (Concerto for Two Violins),” Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro, Opus 47,” and Beethoven’s dramatic “Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Eroica.”

Article Image

“Together, these three spectacular pieces tell the story of the finest moments of music for strings over three centuries,” said John Robinson, the symphony’s executive director. “We are thrilled to combine the outstanding talent from within our symphony ranks with our guest artists to do justice to the significance of these works.”

Campbell has been featured onstage playing solos with artists ranging from Josh Groban to Garth Brooks to Michael Bublé. She is highly in demand in Los Angeles studios and can be heard on the recent albums of major recording artists like Destiny’s Child and Andrea Bocelli.

Campbell can also be heard on numerous major movie scores and has made television appearances such as the Grammys, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and American Idol. She has won numerous awards in national and international competitions, including top prizes in the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition in Switzerland and its prestigious Paganini Prize, top violin prize in the Klein International String Competition, Grand Prize in the Corpus Christi International Young Artists Competition and its best solo Bach prize, and many more.

Serena McKinney, the Santa Barbara Symphony's assistant concertmaster, made her solo debut at age 12, and her repertoire includes solo, chamber and orchestral engagements.
Serena McKinney, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s assistant concertmaster, made her solo debut at age 12, and her repertoire includes solo, chamber and orchestral engagements. (Santa Barbara Symphony photo)

McKinney has also performed as concertmaster and assistant concertmaster of the National Repertory Orchestra, the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, the Colburn Orchestra, the Aspen Conducting Orchestra, Los Angeles’ Émigré Orchestra, Opera Pacific, and all of the New England Conservatory orchestras. Her performances have been described as “sensitive,” “elegant” and “emotionally draining.” Since her solo debut at age 12, she has enjoyed a diverse career of solo, chamber and orchestral engagements, as soloist with orchestras throughout the United States and Canada and at festivals like the Ojai Music Festival. She is also the violinist and founding member of the internationally acclaimed Janaki String Trio.

The Feb. 20 and 21 Santa Barbara Symphony concerts are sponsored by Seaside Gardens. Campbell and McKinney are sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Robin Frost. KDB 93.7 FM is the media sponsor.

The Feb. 20 concert, on a Saturday, begins at 8 p.m. and the Feb. 21 concert, on a Sunday, begins at 3 p.m. Both performances are at The Granada, 1214 State St.

There are senior discounts in many sections. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call the symphony office at 805.898.9386. Individual concert tickets can be purchased by calling The Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Symphony.

— Juliana Minsky represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 