Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Dueling Strings at February Concerts

Turning to its own Caroline Campbell and Serena McKinney, the symphony cues its violinists

With plenty of senior discounts available, the Santa Barbara Symphony is about to give audiences a double dose of talent in an outstanding concert. On Feb. 20 and 21, the symphony is presenting “Double Treble,” a dramatic concert with dynamo Caroline Campbell, the symphony’s principal concertmaster, and assistant concertmaster Serena McKinney. Campbell and McKinney will perform Bach’s “Double Violin Concerto in D minor (Concerto for Two Violins),” Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro, Opus 47,” and Beethoven’s dramatic “Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Eroica.”

“Together, these three spectacular pieces tell the story of the finest moments of music for strings over three centuries,” said John Robinson, the symphony’s executive director. “We are thrilled to combine the outstanding talent from within our symphony ranks with our guest artists to do justice to the significance of these works.”

Campbell has been featured onstage playing solos with artists ranging from Josh Groban to Garth Brooks to Michael Bublé. She is highly in demand in Los Angeles studios and can be heard on the recent albums of major recording artists like Destiny’s Child and Andrea Bocelli.

Campbell can also be heard on numerous major movie scores and has made television appearances such as the Grammys, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and American Idol. She has won numerous awards in national and international competitions, including top prizes in the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition in Switzerland and its prestigious Paganini Prize, top violin prize in the Klein International String Competition, Grand Prize in the Corpus Christi International Young Artists Competition and its best solo Bach prize, and many more.

McKinney has also performed as concertmaster and assistant concertmaster of the National Repertory Orchestra, the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, the Colburn Orchestra, the Aspen Conducting Orchestra, Los Angeles’ Émigré Orchestra, Opera Pacific, and all of the New England Conservatory orchestras. Her performances have been described as “sensitive,” “elegant” and “emotionally draining.” Since her solo debut at age 12, she has enjoyed a diverse career of solo, chamber and orchestral engagements, as soloist with orchestras throughout the United States and Canada and at festivals like the Ojai Music Festival. She is also the violinist and founding member of the internationally acclaimed Janaki String Trio.

The Feb. 20 and 21 Santa Barbara Symphony concerts are sponsored by Seaside Gardens. Campbell and McKinney are sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Robin Frost. KDB 93.7 FM is the media sponsor.

The Feb. 20 concert, on a Saturday, begins at 8 p.m. and the Feb. 21 concert, on a Sunday, begins at 3 p.m. Both performances are at The Granada, 1214 State St.

There are senior discounts in many sections. Individual concert tickets can be purchased by calling The Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222 or the symphony office at 805.898.9386.

For more information, visit the Santa Barbara Symphony website.

— Juliana Minsky represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.