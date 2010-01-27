Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Deputy Stumbles Upon $10,000 Lost on Floor of Coffee Shop

The cash is returned to its rightful owner, a 66-year-old Goleta man

By Drew Sugars | January 27, 2010 | 8:16 p.m.

It wasn’t exactly like winning the lottery, but a little luck and some fortuitous timing proved to be a $10,000 difference for a 66-year-old Goleta man.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Deputy Tony Kouremetis stopped at Coffee Mojo on the 7000 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta to pick up a cup of coffee while on break from patrol.

As he approached the counter to place an order, he stepped on an object lying on the ground. When he looked down, he discovered a stack of $100 bills neatly wrapped with a band that said $10,000.

Kouremetis showed the stack of bills to the barista, who was just as shocked by the discovery. When Kouremetis asked who had been the last customer, the barista pointed to a couple sitting at a table outside Coffee Mojo.

Before contacting the couple, Kouremetis counted the money ($9,900) before securing the cash. He then spoke with the couple and learned that the 66-year-old man had recently lost his wallet and checkbook. The man had withdrawn the money to pay his bills, including a stop at the DMV next door. After further investigation, Kouremetis was able to confirm that the man had indeed made a payment at the DMV with a $100 bill from the stack of bills.

The money apparently had fallen out of the man’s bag when he stopped at Coffee Mojo. Kouremetis returned the cash to the man after determining the man was indeed the owner of the money.

When asked later about the incident, Kouremetis said, “That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 