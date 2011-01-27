Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Soliciting Applications for Community Project Grants Program

Grants of up to $2,500 are available for civic and community organizations

By Valerie Kushnerov | January 27, 2011 | 1:35 p.m.

The City of Goleta is once again inviting community leaders and nonprofit organizations to participate in the annual Community Project Grants Program, an initiative to support projects that benefit the Goleta community.

Grants of up to $2,500 are available to outstanding civic and community organizations that enhance the quality of life for Goleta residents.

“This program offers the city a way to recognize and support the nonprofit and community-based organizations that serve Goleta,” Mayor Margaret Connell said. “In these difficult times, we must do what we can for these organizations that contribute so much to our community.”

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16. Click here to download a form from the City’s Web site.

In 2010, the City of Goleta approved grants to the Alzheimer’s Association, Domestic Violence Solutions, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Goleta Valley Beautiful, Safety Town and several other community organizations.

For more information about the Community Project Grant Program, contact management analyst Karen Dorfman at 805.961.7523 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 