City of Goleta Soliciting Applications for Community Project Grants Program

The City of Goleta is once again inviting community leaders and nonprofit organizations to participate in the annual Community Project Grants Program, an initiative to support projects that benefit the Goleta community.

Grants of up to $2,500 are available to outstanding civic and community organizations that enhance the quality of life for Goleta residents.

“This program offers the city a way to recognize and support the nonprofit and community-based organizations that serve Goleta,” Mayor Margaret Connell said. “In these difficult times, we must do what we can for these organizations that contribute so much to our community.”

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 16. Click here to download a form from the City’s Web site.

In 2010, the City of Goleta approved grants to the Alzheimer’s Association, Domestic Violence Solutions, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Goleta Valley Beautiful, Safety Town and several other community organizations.

For more information about the Community Project Grant Program, contact management analyst Karen Dorfman at 805.961.7523 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.