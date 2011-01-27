Lee & Associates Brings AeroMech Engineering to San Luis Obispo

Lee & Associates Central Coast has recently leased 78,047 square feet of Class A industrial/manufacturing space in San Luis Obispo.
AeroMech Engineering Inc. will occupy the space at 125 Venture Drive in February.
Martin Indvik of Lee & Associates Central Coast represented the tenant in this five-year lease from Vachell Lane Partners LLC.
AeroMech Engineering has been an industry leader in providing aircraft engineering and certification services to aircraft manufacturers and the like since 1999. Since then, the company has been in a growth mode in which it has found itself spread over eight buildings during the course of five years. With this new facility, it is poised for further growth.