Letter to the Editor: Let Obama’s Record Speak, Not His Teleprompter

To the regret of the American public, President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech this week sounded, for all intents and purposes, like a trial balloon for the launch of his re-election campaign.

Many saw this lifelong Big Government advocate preaching capitalism as a transparent test for wooing back independents bored by his theatrical speeches that cure nothing.

The nagging doubt about Obama-speak is warranted. “Investment” now means “government spending,” and his version of capitalism has untouchable caveats: feudal Environmental Protection Agency oversight with draconian regulations — to save us from disputable global warming — and the corruption of our health-care system by placing it under government control. These sacred cows do not square with promised job=building American entrepreneurialism found in his speech.

As for the Republicans, their “go along to get along” seating deserves throttling. People in various stages of bondage around the world, looking to the American people for guidance, watched what looked like a staged royal appearance by a Hugo Chavez impersonator with a clapping audience chained into full agreement. Liberty requires balance of power through healthy debate and often tense, open dissent. Without it, tyranny rules.

We need representatives who are fully engaged as guardians of our country and freedom, not acting like giddy third-grade dates to a prom.

Steve Thomas, board member

Santa Barbara Tea Party