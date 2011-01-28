Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings Expected to Be Released Soon from Hospital

Charles Peart Quinn will be transferred to jail when he is deemed medically stable

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | January 28, 2011 | 1:20 a.m.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn

The man accused of shooting four people with a high-velocity pellet gun in Goleta on Jan. 15 before being shot by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies most likely will leave Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in a few days, a hospital spokesperson said.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, who was shot multiple times by deputies after allegedly shooting at them with a pellet gun, was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit last weekend.

He is technically in custody and will be moved to the County Jail on $500,000 bail when he is medically stable, according to court documents.

Quinn faces six felony charges and one misdemeanor charge, including second-degree robbery; assault with a deadly weapon; assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer; resisting an executive officer; and brandishing a replica gun.

According to District Attorney Joyce Dudley, the case will be handled by Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.

The two young men and two sheriff’s deputies who were shot were all given medical attention. The two deputies are on administrative leave, as is the department’s policy for officer-involved shootings, until an internal investigation is done.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 