Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings Expected to Be Released Soon from Hospital

Charles Peart Quinn will be transferred to jail when he is deemed medically stable

The man accused of shooting four people with a high-velocity pellet gun in Goleta on Jan. 15 before being shot by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies most likely will leave Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in a few days, a hospital spokesperson said.

Charles Peart Quinn, 42, who was shot multiple times by deputies after allegedly shooting at them with a pellet gun, was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit last weekend.

He is technically in custody and will be moved to the County Jail on $500,000 bail when he is medically stable, according to court documents.

Quinn faces six felony charges and one misdemeanor charge, including second-degree robbery; assault with a deadly weapon; assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer; resisting an executive officer; and brandishing a replica gun.

According to District Attorney Joyce Dudley, the case will be handled by Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.

The two young men and two sheriff’s deputies who were shot were all given medical attention. The two deputies are on administrative leave, as is the department’s policy for officer-involved shootings, until an internal investigation is done.

