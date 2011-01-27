San Marcos to Honor Seven Athletes in Benefit for Field of Champions Campaign

San Marcos High School and the San Marcos High School Athletic Boosters will induct seven new members into the San Marcos High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The alumni include Stefanie Christoferson (1997), Alan Everest (1968), Anthony Hunter (1981), John Pate (1977), Satini Puailoa (1974), Walt Rehm (1966) and Mark Warkentin (1998).

There will also be a special presentation for former baseball coach Joe Mueller.

The honorees will be feted at a celebratory dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Field of Champions, a local campaign to build a synthetic turf field on the Sut Puailoa Field at Valley Stadium on the campus of San Marcos High School.

Tickets are $65 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information about the dinner, e-mail Christi Phreaner at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The seven honorees also will be introduced at halftime at the Feb. 4 basketball game between San Marcos and Ventura High School at San Marcos. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

This elite group joins a Hall of Fame that’s a who’s who of San Marcos and local athletics, including Chuck Liddell (former Ultimate Fighting Championship champion) and Todd Rogers (Olympic gold medalist in volleyball).

The seven new inductees:

Stefanie Christoferson

Christoferson was a four-year varsity starter and letter winner in both basketball and softball during her four years at San Marcos. She was First Team All-Channel League and All-County in both sports, as well as being named to the All-CIF Southern Section team in both sports. She was the leading scorer and MVP of the basketball team her sophomore, junior and senior years. As a junior, Christoferson helped the softball team win the Channel League championship and reach the CIF-SS semifinals.

She received a Division 1 scholarship to play catcher for the University of Illinois-Chicago softball team, where she quickly became one of the top players in the NCAA. She was named the Midwest Collegiate Conference Player of the Year her junior season. In her senior season, she was named again the MCC Player of the Year while being the Triple Crown winner of the conference, earning her All-American status.

Christoferson holds the UIC career record for hits, as well as the career and single-season record for home runs. She also still holds the NCAA record for career games played with a total of 304 games played over a four-year career. She is also a member of the UIC Hall of Fame.

Alan Everest

Everest was a three-sport star for the Royals. He lettered in football and baseball for three years, and added basketball to his credentials his senior year. He was named the top scholar athlete in all three sports, was the MVP in football and baseball, and was All-League and an All-Star participant in football and baseball as well. In 1966, as a junior, Everest was an important part to the famed 1966 undefeated Channel League champion football team.

Everest moved on to Southern Methodist University, where he was the starting safety from 1970-71. In 1972, he became a graduate assistant under famed head coach Hayden Fry. This started a coaching career of more than 37 years in the National Football League, the European Professional Football Leagues, college football and baseball.

In Europe, Everest has won two Italian Super Bowls and one European championship. In 1996, he became the special teams coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, beginning his stint in the NFL. In 2000 as the special teams coordinator, Everest helped the New Orleans Saints to their first divisional championship and the Saints’ first playoff win in franchise history. In 2002 with the Saints, he was named the NFL Special Teams Coach of the Year, an award he would win again in 2007 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Everest is currently the special teams coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the 2011 Super Bowl.

Anthony Hunter

Hunter was a member of the famed “Runnin’ Royal” teams of the late 1970s and early ‘80s. He is the fourth all-time leading scorer in San Marcos history, and was a vital member of three consecutive Channel League championhip teams, and also the 1981 team that reached the CIF-Southern Section finals.

John Pate

Pate was an integral member of the 1977 San Marcos High School boys’ golf CIF-Southern Section championship team. He then moved on to SBCC, where he was the No. 1 player in 1978 and 1979. In 1978, he was the Conference Player of the Year.

Pate then moved on to UCSB, where he was the No. 1 player in 1980 and ‘81, and also earned Academic All-American status. After UCSB, Pate has enjoyed tremendous success in the amateur ranks. He has won more than 150 tournaments, including six Santa Barbara City Championships. He has also qualified for 16 United States Amateur Championships and Mid-Amateurs, and represented California in the USGA State Team Championship in 1995 and 1999.

Also in 1999, Pate won the highly prestigious Southern Californian Golf Association Amateur Championship, which is one of the nation’s oldest continuously contested amateur championships. In 2000, Pate added to his resume by winning the SCGA Mid-Amateur Championship.

Satini Puailoa

Puailoa was a two-sport star at San Marcos, earning All-Channel League honors in football and track. He went on to star at SBCC, playing football in 1974 and ‘75. He moved on to Cal Poly, and was given the Mustang Outstanding Athletic Achievement Award in 1979, the same year Cal Poly was the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

After graduating, Satini was an assistant coach on Mike Warren’s staff at Lompoc, then moved on to Montebello High School where he coach football and track. His football team won two league titles in five years, and in 1983 had the best season in school history. As a head track coach for the boys and girls, he increased the team numbers twofold and won eight out of a possible 10 league titles. He returned to San Marcos as the head football coach, and his teams qualified for the playoffs five out of eight years (and this was when there were eight teams in the Channel League).

His 1992 team was his best team, reaching the semifinals for the first time in school history, and tying the school record for most wins in a season. He was named Channel League Coach of the Year in 1992.

Satini moved on to Sandpoint High School in Idaho and turned around a program that had won only four games in six years. Over a 10-year period, Satini’s teams won 64 percent of their games, and won an Idaho State Championship in 1997, where he was also named Idaho Coach of the Year. Five years later, Puailoa was the head track coach of an Idaho state championship track team. He was inducted into the Sandpoint Bulldog Hall of Fame in 2009, and now he is inducted into the San Marcos Hall of Fame.

Walt Rehm

Rehm was a two-sport athlete in baseball and cross-country, but it was on the mound where he really shined. In 1966, Rehm set the San Marcos record for most consecutive wins with eight. In that same year, he had 89 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched, while also batting .375. For his accomplishments, he was named the team MVP and also to the First Team All-Channel League.

Rehm moved on to UCSB as a pitcher from 1968-70. He holds the sixth-best single season ERA of 2.06 from his 1970 season, has the second-best career ERA of 2.31 and holds the record of the fewest career earned runs. In 1970, Rehm pitched a game in which he had 16 strikeouts, which has stood as the UCSB single game strikeout record, only to be tied by Barry Zito in 1997.

Mark Warkentin

Warkentin was a four-year letter winner in swimming for San Marcos, participating in a variety of events and relays, but his specialty was the freestyle. He never lost an individual race in Channel League competition, and won 11 Channel League championships. He still holds the Channel League meet record in the 500 Free 4:27.65, and also several San Marcos records. Warkentin was also a four-time CIF-Southern Section Division 1 champion, three times in the 500 free (‘95, ‘96, ‘98) and once in the 200 free (‘98). Also, as a sophomore, Warkentin was an Olympic Trials finalist for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

His swimming prowess didn’t stop when he graduated from San Marcos. Warkentin was a four-time NCAA All-American at USC. He was a gold medalist at the Goodwill Games in 1998, and won four gold medals at the World University Games in 1999.

Later in his career, Warkentin entered the realm of long-distance swimming, where he has been a two-time Team USA member for the World Championships. He has twice won the USA National Championship in the 25k swim, and has also won the National Championship in the 10K swim. He was named the 2008 USA Swimming Open Water Swimmer of the Year. That same year, Warkentin was a part of Team USA who participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he finished eighth in the 10k Open Water Swim.

Special Recognition — Joe Mueller

San Marcos also will be honoring retired teacher and coach Joe Mueller. Mueller was the head baseball coach at San Marcos from 1965-86, and the baseball coordinator from 1987-92 when he retired. He guided the Royals to the CIF playoffs eight times and won three Channel League championships as well as a Santa Barbara County title.

While at San Marcos, Mueller coached a number Royals who went on to professional baseball careers, including Gary Woods, Steve Moore, Fran Cutty, Bob Weirum and Mike Kelley.

The Field of Champions Campaign

According to The Field of Champions Capital Campaign committee co-chairs Tim VomSteeg and Rich Ridgway, nearly $350,000 has been raised towards the campaign goal of $850,000. The Field of Champions Campaign has been forged to achieve the common goal of enhancing the quality of the Puailoa Field at San Marcos High School, used by more than 24,000 youth athletes, community groups, coaches, teachers, spectators and community members a year.

Completion of the $850,000 campaign will result in the replacement of the 40-year-old existing grass field with synthetic turf, a safe and more environmentally sound playing surface. The new state-of-the-art field will replace the existing soccer/track/football/general purpose field at San Marcos High School. The 1,900-student high school is governed by the Santa Barbara School District.

Those interested in contributing should call Scottee Reid at 805.679.7592, click here to donate online, or mail to TFOC, P.O. Box 60208, Santa Barbara 93160.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.