Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara Showcases Its Programs to the Public

Cathedral Oaks Road facility provides services and support for people with developmental disabilities and their families

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | January 28, 2012 | 1:32 a.m.

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara opened its doors to the public Friday to showcase the programs it provides to South Coast adults with developmental disabilities.

The center supports more than 1,800 families with individuals who have a wide range of developmental challenges, executive director Kim Olson said. The adults include some with Down syndrome who live semi-independently with part-time jobs to others with severe disabilities who require constant care to eat and have diapers changed.

“From a parent’s position, this is the safety net,” said Lynn Rodriguez, a member of the Alpha Board of Directors and parent of a 17-year-old with Down syndrome. “It gives you the sense that my child can do anything. That isn’t available in every community because there’s not an Alpha.”

Through the center’s teen program, Rodriguez said her daughter, Blair, has been given a social life that includes going out to dinner and to the movies with other teenagers.

“For a lot of them, it’s the one time they get to have fun with their friends without being supervised by their parents,” recreation director Amy Buesker said.

Guests at Friday’s event were invited to take a tour of the center’s buildings at 4501 Cathedral Oaks Road, with each room showing volunteers working with disabled students.

In one room, Jerry Corinsh, a monk from the Capuchin monastery who volunteers at the center, gave students a lesson on how to dance the two-step to “New York, New York.” In another room, an amateur band gave its own rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”

For the center’s most disabled, including a 35-year-old woman named Gita who has not developed mentally beyond that of a 6-month-old infant, the Snoezelen room was a piece of Alice in Wonderland brought to Santa Barbara.

Inspired by a theory developed in Switzerland, spinning lights, bubbles rising through plastic tubes filled with water, an image of butterflies being projected onto the wall and a massaging pillow are meant to induce sensory overload in severely underdeveloped minds, according to Alpha employee Nellie Just.

“If you overload the senses of someone, it allows them to pick up more than they could before,” Just said.

All disabled people who come to the Alpha Resource Center are required to have some goal to give them a purpose and keep them active. For some, this can be as simple as remembering to wash their hands every day, Just said.

Olson said many of the center’s business partners in the community are amazed at the contributions of the disabled workers they employ.

“Paid employment is important because they live on pretty limited budgets,” Olson said of the center’s clients. “Making ends meet at the end of the month is pretty challenging,”

Mark Pasquini said he has secured multiple part-time jobs through the center, such as delivering meals to senior citizens for Meals on Wheels and sweeping at the Boys & Girls Club.

Jesse Simon, 30, serves as a mentor for other young people with Down syndrome and works at the center’s advocate outreach program.

“If I didn’t have Alpha, I’d be at home,” she said. “I don’t want to be at home. I want to be out in the community being productive, having a purpose in life and advocating.”

The Alpha Resource Center’s open house was sponsored by Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf of Goleta.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 