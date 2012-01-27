Anacapa School to Host Renowned Astrophysicist Matteo Cantiello

Astrophysicist Matteo Cantiello, a postdoctoral fellow with UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, will be at Anacapa School the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 as part of Anacapa’s First Thursday Breakfast Club speaker series.

Cantiello was part of an international team of scientists who recently discovered the fastest-rotating massive star ever recorded. His First Thursday presentation, titled “Stars: Life, Death and the Origin of Elements,” will focus on stars and their essential role in life as we know it.

“Talking about stars, I will also try to give a feeling of the amazing scales of distance and size involved in stellar astrophysics,” Cantiello said about his presentation. “This will be an interactive talk, so the more questions the students ask, the more they — and I — will learn.”

Cantiello’s ground-breaking research followed his doctoral work studying the life cycle of our interstellar neighbors. He theorizes that life on Earth is possible because stars have produced, and continue to synthesize, all of the elements of which all living things are composed.

“I am thrilled to have Dr. Cantiello share his work with our school community,” Anacapa Headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “His passion and determination are apparent, and I am certain his presentation will inspire the bright young minds at Anacapa.”

Anacapa School hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Each month, the school opens its doors to the wider community to honor a special guest lecturer as part of its First Thursday Breakfast Club series. Prospective parents who are interested in Anacapa School for their students are welcome to attend to see a Breakfast Club in action.