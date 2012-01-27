Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Anacapa School to Host Renowned Astrophysicist Matteo Cantiello

Feb. 2 talk will be part of the First Thursday Breakfast Club speaker series

By Anacapa School | January 27, 2012 | 12:51 p.m.

Matteo Cantiello
Matteo Cantiello

Astrophysicist Matteo Cantiello, a postdoctoral fellow with UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, will be at Anacapa School the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2 as part of Anacapa’s First Thursday Breakfast Club speaker series.

Cantiello was part of an international team of scientists who recently discovered the fastest-rotating massive star ever recorded. His First Thursday presentation, titled “Stars: Life, Death and the Origin of Elements,” will focus on stars and their essential role in life as we know it.

“Talking about stars, I will also try to give a feeling of the amazing scales of distance and size involved in stellar astrophysics,” Cantiello said about his presentation. “This will be an interactive talk, so the more questions the students ask, the more they — and I — will learn.”

Cantiello’s ground-breaking research followed his doctoral work studying the life cycle of our interstellar neighbors. He theorizes that life on Earth is possible because stars have produced, and continue to synthesize, all of the elements of which all living things are composed.

“I am thrilled to have Dr. Cantiello share his work with our school community,” Anacapa Headmaster Gordon Sichi said. “His passion and determination are apparent, and I am certain his presentation will inspire the bright young minds at Anacapa.”

Anacapa School hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Each month, the school opens its doors to the wider community to honor a special guest lecturer as part of its First Thursday Breakfast Club series. Prospective parents who are interested in Anacapa School for their students are welcome to attend to see a Breakfast Club in action.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 