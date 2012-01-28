Gregory Sanford Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Private Wealth Management Sales Director

He will lead efforts with a custom team positioned to serve clients in an advisory capacity

Gregory Sanford has been appointed sales director for the Private Wealth Management group of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

In his new role, he will be leading and evolving the bank’s Wealth Management sales efforts with a custom team positioned to serve clients in an advisory capacity.

Sanford and his team will also work closely with the bank’s wholly owned Registered Investment Advisors, Morton Capital Management and R.E. Wacker Associates Inc.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Sanford most recently served as the regional president for Wilmington Trust of California, where he focused on recruiting new staff and managing two Southern California branches that catered to clients with investable assets in excess of $10 million.

Before that, he served for 12 years as president and CEO of U.S. Trust for the Western United States, as well as on the executive committee of the overall corporation. As president and CEO, Sanford dramatically increased the size and scale of the organization in addition to substantially growing the investment management, trust and private banking assets.

“Greg will play a pivotal role in the future of SBB&T’s Private Wealth Management group as he builds and manages a core team of advisers,” said Leo Hamill, director of Private Wealth Management. “We are fortunate to have a person of his caliber leading our sales efforts through the many initiatives on the horizon.”

Sanford and his wife, Denise, recently relocated to Ventura from Los Angeles and look forward to becoming actively involved in community activities. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, fly fishing and philanthropic activities. Sanford received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the UC Riverside.

