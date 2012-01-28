Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gregory Sanford Joins Santa Barbara Bank & Trust as Private Wealth Management Sales Director

He will lead efforts with a custom team positioned to serve clients in an advisory capacity

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | January 28, 2012 | 1:11 a.m.

Gregory Sanford
Gregory Sanford

Gregory Sanford has been appointed sales director for the Private Wealth Management group of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

In his new role, he will be leading and evolving the bank’s Wealth Management sales efforts with a custom team positioned to serve clients in an advisory capacity.

Sanford and his team will also work closely with the bank’s wholly owned Registered Investment Advisors, Morton Capital Management and R.E. Wacker Associates Inc.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Sanford most recently served as the regional president for Wilmington Trust of California, where he focused on recruiting new staff and managing two Southern California branches that catered to clients with investable assets in excess of $10 million.

Before that, he served for 12 years as president and CEO of U.S. Trust for the Western United States, as well as on the executive committee of the overall corporation. As president and CEO, Sanford dramatically increased the size and scale of the organization in addition to substantially growing the investment management, trust and private banking assets.

“Greg will play a pivotal role in the future of SBB&T’s Private Wealth Management group as he builds and manages a core team of advisers,” said Leo Hamill, director of Private Wealth Management. “We are fortunate to have a person of his caliber leading our sales efforts through the many initiatives on the horizon.”

Sanford and his wife, Denise, recently relocated to Ventura from Los Angeles and look forward to becoming actively involved in community activities. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, fly fishing and philanthropic activities. Sanford received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the UC Riverside.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 