Megan Birney: Time for a New Form of Environmentalism

We must try to find common ground and work together when we can.

By Megan Birney | January 26, 2009 | 7:42 p.m.

To some the term “environmentalist” has sometimes seemed synonymous with “obstructionist.” This is the case because obstructionism was often the only way to fight against those wishing to do harm to human health and the environment. But our society’s NIMBY-ism (Not In My Backyard) has led to a world of environmental and social injustice in which polluting power plants and manufacturing companies are located in disadvantaged communities, and where we send our industry overseas so that newly industrialized countries, such as China and India, can absorb the filth from our consumption habits.

Megan Birney

Recently, however, a new movement has been building, one that represents the future and that helps us move toward an economically, socially and environmentally sustainable society. For the new environmentalists it’s about re-examining what we really need and then working to make them happen in the most environmentally sound manner. This is the only way we will rebuild our economy, ensure our national security through energy independence, turn back global warming, and deliver an inhabitable planet to future generations.

The first step is to change the way we think about energy, and change the way we work with each other. We must stop opposing projects merely because it is what we have done in the past; instead we must start looking at the merits of these environmentally progressive projects. Similarly, we must stop defining each other in black and white terms, right vs. wrong, and try to find common ground where we can work together.

Fortunately, there are several coalitions in Santa Barbara County that are doing just that — bringing divergent groups together and helping to build the energy infrastructure that we need in a way that will result in a net benefit to our community.

One of these projects will help end oil development in the region. Get Oil Out! (GOO!) and Citizens Planning Association, represented by the Environmental Defense Center, executed an agreement with Plains Exploration and Production Co. (PXP) regarding PXP’s proposed Tranquillon Ridge Oil & Gas Project. While the agreement does approve expanded oil drilling from an existing platform, it guarantees the shutdown and abandonment of that platform and three others. It also includes end dates for several onshore facilities, mitigates all of the greenhouse gases from production, and grants almost 4,000 acres of land for open space preservation, management and restoration of natural resources.

This project is unique because of its location and geological formation, but more important because it fully mitigates the impacts. This means, for those groups like ours that support the agreement, the benefits outweigh the negative impacts. The PXP deal represents the start of the end of oil drilling in our region. This is monumental and should be supported by all of those who are concerned about our environment.

Another project will bring renewable energy to the region. The Lompoc Wind Energy Project, a 98 megawatt project that could supply 10 percent of our county’s electricity needs, was approved unanimously by the county Planning Commission last fall because the county, Acciona Energy (the project developer), and the local environmental and business communities came together to enhance and support the project. Together, we worked to ensure adequate monitoring and impact mitigations that went above and beyond what any other existing wind farm.

Both of these projects are in danger of being terminated, however. Tranquillon Ridge will have its day in front of the State Lands Commission on Thursday and Lompoc Wind in front of the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 10. Without public support, both are in danger of being voted down. It is up to those of us who want to see positive change to support projects like these by expressing our opinions at public meetings and submitting written support.

For more information on how to do just that, e-mail Megan Birney at the Community Environmental Council at [email protected]

— Megan Birney is the Community Environmental Council’s renewable energy project specialist.

