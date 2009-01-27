County Parks Hires Two New Hosts

The Santa Barbara County Parks Department rolled out the newest additions to its Park Host Program this year at Rincon Beach County Park.

Park hosts Lou Newell and Lori Ortiz arrived earlier this month just prior to the Rincon Classic Surfing Competition Jan. 17-18. The two hosts provide more than 20 hours of cleaning and maintenance in the park in exchange for the residence privilege.

The presence of these important park hosts also can help improve public safety and security at Rincon Beach, which has had a chronic problem with thefts and vandalism. Park Hosts provide additional “eyes and ears” in the park, especially at night, county officials said.

In addition to Rincon Beach, Park Hosts are located at Tucker’s Grove and Goleta Beach parks in South County.

Rincon Beach County Park is located just west of the Ventura County line and is directly accessible from U.S. Highway 101 at the Bates Road exit. Park hours are from one hour before sunrise to one hour after dusk. For more information, click here.

William Boyer is communications director for the county parks.