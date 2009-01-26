Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Go Green and Save Green with New Santa Barbara County Program

Businesses can advance toward Green Business certification with help of comprehensive checklist and guide.

By Frances Gilliland | January 26, 2009 | 11:47 p.m.

In trying times, when businesses are looking to differentiate themselves and gain business, and reduce costs to stay afloat, a unique partnership of governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, utility companies, and chambers of commerce have come together with a new and exciting program that will help local businesses do just that.

The Green Business Santa Barbara County is a free assistance-based program that helps businesses save money and enhance the environment. Businesses work with a checklist tailored to their industry type to address waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention, and transportation. The program is free, voluntary, and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and promotion upon completion of the recommended actions.

The program will initially offer certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops, and hotels. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

“We hope that the Green Business Program will help local businesses and individuals realize the benefits of going green — both for the environment and for their bottom line,” said Dave Davis, executive director of the Community Environmental Council, a program partner.

“We see it as a very important step in reducing our region’s dependence on fossil fuels and helping to stop global warming.”

The program will also enable the public to find and support businesses that care for our environment. Certified Green Businesses can display a window decal, and consumers will be able to search for businesses online. Click here for the directory.

Nikki Ayers, co-cwner of Ayers Automotive Repairs, has been active in the development of the program. She believes what is good for the environment is good for her business.

“We recently replaced our lighting, with the help of SCE (Southern California Edison), and now realize a savings of approximately $200 per month on our electric bills,” she said.

The Green Business Program is currently working to certify businesses throughout the county. These businesses and those that helped develop the program will be recognized at a Feb. 6 breakfast. Click here for more information.

Frances Gilliland is program director of Green Business Santa Barbara County.

