Search Called Off for Kayaker Missing Off Miramar Beach

The search for a kayaker who capsized off Montecito on Sunday was called off Monday afternoon.

Daniel Zembrosky, 24, of Los Angeles, was reported missing after a two-person kayak capsized in high winds Sunday afternoon off Fernald Point east of Miramar Beach. One kayaker made it to safety, but a helicopter search conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard yielded just the kayak and a paddle.

The search, which was suspended after nightfall Sunday and resumed at dawn Monday, was called off at 3 p.m. Monday.

Late Monday, a MySpace page for a 24-year-old Dan Zembrosky of Los Angeles lists his status as “is kayaking.” The last log-in at the site was Saturday.

