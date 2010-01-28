Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:14 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Deputies in Helicopter Help Rescue Suicidal Man

His ex-wife leads police to the man, found off West Camino Cielo Road

By Drew Sugars | January 28, 2010 | 9:08 p.m.

Deputies flying a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter played a key role in finding a man believed to be attempting suicide in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

About 10 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s office dispatch received an emergency call from the ex-wife of a suicidal man who was reported to be on West Camino Cielo Road, just east of Refugio Road.

The man had called his ex-wife and told her he had taken 20 to 30 Oxycontin pills with vodka. She said he was associated with a white pickup truck.

Two sheriff’s deputies were already flying SBSO Copter 1 in the area when the call came out. A Calstar medical helicopter also was en route.

When the sheriff’s helicopter arrived on scene, the deputies observed a state parks law enforcement pickup truck pulling up to an unoccupied white pickup truck parked on West Camino Cielo.

As the deputies circled the area from above, they saw a male adult in the brush who was down an embankment, just south of the white pickup truck. The man was not visible from the road.

Since the deputies couldn’t communicate the subject’s location to the ranger, they landed the helicopter just off the road to render immediate medical care. One of the deputies made contact with the ranger and directed him to the man.

The deputy then contacted the man and confirmed he had consumed the pills and vodka in an attempt to commit suicide.

The ranger began a medical assessment and monitoring of the man until American Medical Response paramedics, Calstar 7 and additional sheriff’s deputies arrived. AMR transported the man to a hospital for treatment.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
