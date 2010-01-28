Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Drop Boxes Now Available for Unwanted Household Medications

Sheriff’s staff will collect and transport the medications to an approved disposal facility

By Drew Sugars | January 28, 2010 | 5:09 p.m.

People looking for a place to dispose of unwanted household medications now can utilize several drop-off locations throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the county Public Works Department have installed secure drop boxes at nine sheriff’s substations that allow residents to get rid of all types of unwanted medications, including prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs.

In late 2009, both departments hosted several drop-off events. Residents will no longer have to wait for another event. The new drop boxes provide residents a safe way to dispose of unwanted medications, without the fear of them getting into the wrong hands or damaging the environment.

The Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of Public Works is supporting Operation Medicine Cabinet through the use of funds from its solid and hazardous waste program.

Sheriff’s staff will collect, package, document and transport the collected medications to an approved disposal facility. Residents should leave medications in original or sealed containers.

The program is available for household medications only; no commercial use of any kind will be accepted.

There are four primary reasons to remove the medications from the household: youth abuse, accidental child ingestion, improper or accidental use by adults, and pollution of water bodies when disposed of in trash or sewage systems.

Residents can drop off unwanted medications during business hours at the following sheriff’s substations:

» Carpinteria: 5775 Carpinteria Ave., 805.684.4561

» Santa Barbara: 4434 Calle Real, 805.681.4100

» Goleta: 7042 Market Place Drive, 805.681.1540

» Isla Vista: 6504 Trigo Road, 805.681.4179

» Lompoc: 3500 Harris Grade, 805.737.7737

» Buellton: 140 W. Highway 246, 805.686.8150

» Solvang : 1745 Mission Drive, 805.686.5000

» Santa Maria: 812-A W. Foster Road, 805.934.6150

» New Cuyama (coming soon): 215 Newsome St., 661.766.2310

For more information, click here or call 805.882.3615 for the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of the Public Works Department
(805) 882-3615, or call 805.681.4100 for the sheriff’s department.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
