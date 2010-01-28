Paseo Nuevo, La Cumbre Plaza Team Up for Haitian Relief Efforts

The malls are working with the Red Cross to collect monetary donations

More and more people want to know what they can do to help Haitian relief efforts as the need continues to grow in the wake of the earthquake.

The American Red Cross says the best way to have an effect is to simply give money to help with the primary needs of food, water, shelter and medical help.

Paseo Nuevo and La Cumbre Plaza are partnering with the Red Cross to collect donations in the form of cash, check and credit card.

Starting Thursday, a collection site will be located at Guest Services at La Cumbre Plaza (located behind Bcbg Maxaria) and in the management office at Paseo Nuevo (on the upper level near the Contemporary Art Forum).

Envelopes will be available.

The mall is unable to accept any other type of relief donations, such as clothing, food or medical supplies. Click here to make a monetary donation online.

— Kate Taggart represents Paseo Nuevo and La Cumbre Plaza.