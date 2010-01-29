Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:08 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Facing At Least Another $6 Million in Cuts

Officials say there are plans to cut administrative, facilities and maintenance personnel

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 29, 2010 | 2:36 a.m.

Eric Smith sat at his desk punching numbers into an adding machine until it printed out a final number — about $4 million.

That figure, equaling the cuts made by the Santa Barbara School District in 2007-08, was a symbol of things to come. About $4.4 million was cut last year, and $3.4 million was cut earlier this year in one-time reductions.

By the end of February, the district must cut $6 million from its 2010-11 budget, and it’s likely to face more reductions after the May revision of California’s budget, said Smith, the district’s deputy superintendent for business and noninstructional operations.

It’s a lot of numbers, but they add up to one thing: inescapable cuts to personnel.

While he can’t go into the reduction plan until it’s publicized Feb. 5 before the Board of Education meeting, Smith said there are plans to reduce administrative personnel in the district office and on the school site level. There also will be cuts to the facilities and maintenance staff.

He said there are plans for nonpersonnel reductions in operating costs — including finding new revenues, cutting inefficiencies and locating cost savings — but more than 80 percent of costs come from employees, so it’s difficult.

The lion’s share of the operating deficit will be in the secondary district, Smith said.

“We want to pursue cuts that have the least impact on classroom instruction, to the best of our ability,” District Superintendent Brian Sarvis said.

So far, district officials have been able to keep most of the cuts away from the classroom, except for increasing K-3 class sizes to a 25-to-1 ratio this year from 20-to-1.

“Teachers do what they’re so very good at — they adjust,” Sarvis said. “Thank God for good teachers.”

He said he doesn’t anticipate any major changes to class sizes with this round of cuts, and no major programs are on the chopping block. In addition, there are no midyear cuts this year (which would be about now), but the district expects the state budget crisis to affect it for at least the next five years.

Its mandated 3 percent reserves have helped weather the storms so far and provided a small cushion against new cuts, which come often.

Each January, districts get the anticipated budget from the governor’s office and have to create a budget around projections. Revisions to the state budget come in May — often with bad news — and the “real squabbling” is in June at the state level, Sarvis said.

The district’s budget is due at the end of June.

Some effects from the last round of cuts are being felt this year and will continue into next year, including the aforementioned increase in class sizes.

Interdistrict transfers are no longer allowed, but sixth- and 12th-graders and their siblings were allowed to stay for this year only, Sarvis said. Varsity athletes are allowed to stay at their schools as well, so they don’t lose their eligibility.

Intradistrict transfers — from school to school within the district — have not been affected.

The transition to basic-aid funding is another incentive to not allowing transfers.

The secondary district is likely to become basic aid — like every other district on the South Coast, including the elementary district — but seems to be on the cusp of it, Smith said.

Basic-aid districts receive funding based on property tax values, as long as that figure comes out to more than what the state is expected to give. There is a large revenue limit district deficit, so it’s likely the district will become basic aid even though local property tax values haven’t increased in recent years as they have historically. Until a few years ago, the elementary district’s property tax values rose about 7 percent per year, Smith said.

As to what will come for midyear cuts or the 2011-12 year, it’s anyone’s guess.

“It won’t be the end of it,” Sarvis said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 