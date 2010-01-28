Tech Brew Adds The Search Engine Pros to the Mix

Join hundreds of attendees — from business executives to technology enterprises, entrepreneurs, innovators, nonprofits and government — for a free Santa Barbara Tech Brew mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

The mixers, which includes complimentary snacks and a cash bar, bring in 300 to 500 local professionals who gather to exchange ideas, network, form alliances and focus technology and business growth in the Santa Barbara region.

The invitation is open to anyone who is interested in high technology/entrepreneurship and wants to actively participate in the future of the local business community and economic development. The focus is business managers and those in the tech field.

Thursday’s event will feature TheSearchEnginePros.com.

The Search Engine Pros is an annual premier sponsor of Tech Brew. The search marketing agency has experienced rapid growth in the past three years, becoming one of the area’s largest marketing firms.

With more than 81 percent of consumers now making purchasing decisions online, many small businesses are starting to turn to online marketing firms such as The Search Engine Pros.

The Search Engine Pros works with businesses tired of fragmented e-business solutions, such as link building, graphic design, blogging, social media, chat, help desks, opt in forms, etc. Where does it all end? The Search Engine Pros can help stop the losses and start generating a profit from your Web site.

The next Tech Brew mixer will be March 5-6 at the Earl Warren Fairgrounds with the third annual International Women’s Festival.

— Taylor Reaume is the founder of TheSearchEnginePros.com.