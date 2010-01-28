The Working Life: Whitney Snyder

People

Her service with a smile makes each visit a little sweeter at Crushcakes on Anacapa Street

You’ll remember your first crush — well, Crushcake anyway. I certainly do.

Driving down Anacapa Street, we noticed this adorable little cupcakery and had to stop. Inside we discovered rows of sprinkled and whipped delight, and thus began our obsession with Crushcakes.

Half bakery (although it mostly serves specialty cupcakes) and half café, Crushcakes has the best breakfast in town — hands down. Skillets of goodness include small sliced potatoes — like mom used to make — and organic eggs. It serves Intelligentsia coffee and a dozen loose-leaf teas. A locally owned business, Crushcakes, at 1315 Anacapa St., is staffed by a group of spirited young people who make you feel welcome.

Whitney Snyder is one of our favorite Crushcakers. Outgoing and genuine, she greets us by name and remembers the particulars of our orders from one trip to the next. I recently sat down with her to find out a little more about her journey.

A Santa Barbara native, Snyder, 24, attended The Thacher School in Ojai, then majored in geography at State University of New York, Geneseo. She returned to Santa Barbara to pay down student loans and wait out the recession. She began at Crushcakes in March and loves it.

On several occasions, I’ve seen Crushcakes stacked wall to wall with people on a sunny day and inquired how she keeps her cool under pressure. Synder gives her wide, easy smile and admits it took some practice to learn to stay calm.

“If I’m nice and helpful, people are much more patient when things don’t go their way,” she said. “I’ve also realized that it’s not the end of the world. It’s just a panini.”

The fame of Crushcakes has begun to spread far and wide, so people passing through town often stop by. Snyder said the cupcakery also has its fair share of regulars. She enjoys talking to people and staying busy.

“I’m not a 9-to-5 kind of girl,” she said. “I like to be hands-on and interacting with people.”

Snyder said she plans to look for a job in the nonprofit sector. Specifically, she’s interested in studying how agriculturally based, rural communities can use renewable resources.

Her family is in the food-service business, and she said she would consider opening her own shop one day if she could weave in a strong philosophy of serving the community. She gives the example of a café that promotes healthy cooking and serves low-income families. She feels strongly about manifesting for the greater good.

During her year of working at Crushcakes, Synder said she has gained invaluable lessons that will carry over into any field.

“As a manager or co-worker, it’s important to learn how to inspire people to do what you want instead of forcing it,” she said. “I’ve learned that most interpersonal conflict can be resolved with better communication.”

The namesake Crushcake — a red velvet cake with sour cream frosting — is the eatery’s top seller, and Valentine’s Day is its busiest day of the year.

This Valentine’s Day, Crushcakes is offering a special four-cupcake pull-apart cake with personalized writing and delivery within Santa Barbara for $20.

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to see more of her work.