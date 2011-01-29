Alleged Gunman Robs Bank of America on Calle Real in Goleta

Sheriff's deputies seek the public's help in identifying the suspect

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a suspect in a robbery Friday evening at the Bank of America branch at 5892 Calle Real in Goleta.

Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a man walked into the rear entrance of the bank shortly before 6 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. The man allegedly brandished a handgun.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect walked back out the rear entrance. Sugars said it was not known which direction the suspect headed. No one was injured.

Detectives have released a surveillance image of the suspect, described as older than age 65, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin build. He wore a navy blue jacket, a dark shirt, dark pants, a navy blue baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

