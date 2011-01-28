Local Industry Veterans Form Arlington Financial Advisors

Arlington Financial Advisors, a newly formed Santa Barbara wealth management firm, has opened for business. The firm’s principals are industry veterans and longtime Santa Barbara residents Joe Weiland CFP®, Arthur Swalley CIMA®, Wells Hughes, John Lorenz and Dianne Duva CFP®.

“It’s been about a month since we’ve open our doors and we’ve already transitioned many of our clients to Arlington,” Weiland said. “That’s a strong testament to the relationships we’ve established and the results we’ve delivered for our clients over the years.”

Arlington Financial Advisors, 100 E. De la Guerra St., serves as a solution provider for all aspects of its clients’ finances. It provides a unique combination of capital preservation and wealth creation strategies.

The Arlington’s financial professionals team has worked together serving clients since 2000. The group manages hundreds of millions of dollars for a select group of nationally based individuals, families and nonprofit organizations.

“By working with a select group of clients, we can ensure thorough attention to each of our clients’ specific needs,” Hughes said.

With Arlington’s carefully orchestrated Wealth Management Process, the firm ensures that all financial decisions are consistent with its clients’ goals.

Arlington Financial Advisors offers a unique service approach, based on more than 20 years of fee-based financial planning, by which client success is measured by net worth growth.

“Our approach to wealth management is time tested and effective,” said Swalley, who heads up investment strategies for Arlington.

The team’s comprehensive approach provides structured quarterly meetings covering topics including personal balance sheets, financial goal setting, budgeting, estate planning, insurance planning, market performance review, tax planning, retirement planning and charitable gifting strategies.

On the philanthropic side, the principals serve the Santa Barbara community extensively through active board membership and volunteerism.

“One of Arlington’s core values is to have a positive community impact through active service,” Duva said.

The team is active with the Katherine Harvey Fellows through the Santa Barbara Foundation, Women’s Economic Ventures, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Swim Club, The Children’s Project, the Dream Foundation, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the St. Francis Foundation, Jodi House, the Junior League of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Central Library Board.

To celebrate its opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by Mayor Helene Schneider on Thursday at its new offices on De la Guerra.

Click here for more information on Arlington Financial Advisors or call 805.699.7300.

— Dianne Duva is a principal with Arlington Financial Advisors.