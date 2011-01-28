Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mark Weiser: Treating the Sleepless in Santa Barbara

Help is available for those suffering with snoring or sleep apnea

By Mark Weiser, DDS | January 28, 2011 | 3:22 p.m.

Mark Weiser, DDS

About 200 million Americans snore. Sixty million suffer from oxygen deprivation during sleep. Apnea patients are four times more likely to experience heart events and have hypertension.

Dr. Mark Weiser will be traveling to the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine conference in Dallas.

The weeklong conference presents research articles verifying the effectiveness of oral appliances in treating snoring and sleep apnea, the effectiveness appliance use is in lowering blood pressure as well as how treating sleep apnea can improve the health of bed partners.

About 50 percent of snorers also experience episodes when they stop breathing during sleep, also known as sleep apnea. Depression, obesity, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and many other disorders can be caused by sleep apnea, a disorder that can be life threatening.

Weiser is a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine and can be contacted for more information on oral appliance therapy for obstructive at his private practice.

For more information, click here, e-mail [email protected] or call 805.899.3600.

— Mark Weiser, DDS, is internationally known as an expert in aesthetic and reconstructive dentistry, and has chosen to focus a large portion of his Santa Barbara dental practice on sleep apnea dentistry.

 
