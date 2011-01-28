Sarah Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara Accepted Into Hamilton College
The Laguna Blanca graduate is one of 468 students selected from a pool of 4,661
By Holly Foster | January 28, 2011 | 12:46 p.m.
Sarah Goldmuntz, daughter of Leesa Wilson-Goldmuntz and David Goldmuntz of Santa Barbara, recently began studies as a first-year student at Hamilton College.
A graduate of Laguna Blanca School, Goldmuntz was selected from a pool of 4,661 applicants to the college, and joins a class of 468.
Hamilton, a liberal arts college with an emphasis on individualized instruction and independent research, is a national leader in teaching effective writing and persuasive speaking. Click here for more information.
— Holly Foster represents Hamilton College.
