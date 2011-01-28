Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sarah Palin to Speak in Santa Barbara for Reagan 100 Festivities

Former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate will headline the opening banquet at Reagan Ranch Center

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 28, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential candidate, will be in Santa Barbara this week as part of the festivities celebrating the 100th anniversary of former President Ronald Reagan’s birthday.

Palin will give the keynote address at the opening banquet Friday at the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St. The event is sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation.

“I am very excited to have been selected to address Young America’s Foundation’s Reagan 100 dinner,” Palin said in a statement posted on the nonprofit organization’s Web site. “Young America’s Foundation has been sharing the values of President Reagan with young people for more than 40 years, and there is no organization more committed to preserving freedom’s future.”

In addition to Palin, former Vice President Dick Cheney also be part of the event, speaking Saturday.

A film screening also will be held Saturday night with the YAF’s first film, Still Point in a Turning World: Ronald Reagan and his Ranch.

During the weekend, a series of panel discussion on Reagan and his politics will include Reagan authors such as Noozhawk contributor Lou Cannon, Peter Schweizer, Craig Shirley, Lee Edwards and Brad Thor.

The weekend’s talks also will include Reagan intimates and former Secret Service agents John Barletta and Dennis LeBlanc, artist Steve Penley, filmmaker Stephen K. Bannon, Reagan administration alumni Frank Donatelli and Michelle Easton, as well as Young America’s Foundation president Ron Robinson, director and author Wynton Hall, and vice presidents Kate Obenshain and Andrew Coffin.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

