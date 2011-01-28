Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Fair Accepting Entries for Poster Contest for Children

Students in grades 5 through 12 could win cash prizes, and all will receive tickets to the fair

By James Lockwood | January 28, 2011 | 2:38 p.m.

The Ventura County Fair is sponsoring a poster contest for the 2011 fair. The contest is open to young artists in grades 5 through 12 who reside in Ventura County.

“The fair brings out the child in everyone,” said Barbara Quaid, CEO of the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “What better way to express those wonderful feelings than through the imagination of Ventura County children!”

The theme of the 2011 fair is “The Bounty of the County” and will serve as the only guideline to the imagery. Artwork may be created in any medium but may not be 3-dimensional.

Cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 will be awarded to the top three winners, and every child who enters will receive a pair of Ventura County Fair admission tickets. All children who enter will be invited to ride on the Junior Fair Board float in the Ventura County Fair Parade.

Winning images will be used for the official 2011 Ventura County Fair collectible art poster and for the 2011 Ventura County Fair marketing poster as well as in other marketing materials.

There is a $10 fee to enter. The deadline for entries is Thursday, March 31.

The Ventura County Fair will run Aug. 3-14.

For more information about the fair or the poster contest, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.648.3376 x110.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 