Ventura County Fair Accepting Entries for Poster Contest for Children

Students in grades 5 through 12 could win cash prizes, and all will receive tickets to the fair

The Ventura County Fair is sponsoring a poster contest for the 2011 fair. The contest is open to young artists in grades 5 through 12 who reside in Ventura County.

“The fair brings out the child in everyone,” said Barbara Quaid, CEO of the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “What better way to express those wonderful feelings than through the imagination of Ventura County children!”

The theme of the 2011 fair is “The Bounty of the County” and will serve as the only guideline to the imagery. Artwork may be created in any medium but may not be 3-dimensional.

Cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 will be awarded to the top three winners, and every child who enters will receive a pair of Ventura County Fair admission tickets. All children who enter will be invited to ride on the Junior Fair Board float in the Ventura County Fair Parade.

Winning images will be used for the official 2011 Ventura County Fair collectible art poster and for the 2011 Ventura County Fair marketing poster as well as in other marketing materials.

There is a $10 fee to enter. The deadline for entries is Thursday, March 31.

The Ventura County Fair will run Aug. 3-14.

For more information about the fair or the poster contest, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.648.3376 x110.

— James Lockwood represents the Ventura County Fair.